King Charles gets slammed for ‘out of touch’ gesture in Kenya: Watch

King Charles appeared to have receive criticism from Meghan Markle’s friend and royal biographer, Omid Scobie for a “ridiculous” move during the State Visit to Kenya.

The monarch and his wife, Camilla, visited Nairobi National Park on Wednesday but Scobie note on X, formerly Twitter, an ‘out of touch’ gesture.

During the visit, a red carpet was laid on the soil awaiting the royal couple which raised some eyebrows.

“Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch,” Scobie said.

“A clued-up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed,” he explained.

“I’ve been on many royal visits all over the world and seen aides run around requesting last minute tweaks or changes before royals arrive at engagements (including red carpets that have been deemed unnecessary) so there is precedent for this.”

According to Nairobi News, “the red carpet was rolled out to ensure the monarchs "do not endure dusty or muddy shoes in this ongoing rainy season.”