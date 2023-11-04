Kate Middleton takes style inspiration from Meghan Markle: See

Kate Middleton take style inspiration from Meghan Markle

Princess Kate opted for a look oddly reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s preferred fit of choice for her latest public engagement.

For her outing earlier this week, the Princess of Wales embraced fall in a beige-colored jacket atop at Breton-striped top, which she paired with flared-leg jeans.

According to Hello! Magazine, the uncanny style of jeans, often seen a fashion choice for the Suits alum, is a step away from Kate’s usual straight-leg style bottoms.

Nevertheless, the future Queen looked radiant as she let her thick brunette waves fall on her shoulders and wore a picture-perfect smile to adorn her face.

The wife of Prince William attended her first royal duty in over two weeks on Wednesday, Nov. 1, after spending a much-needed break with her husband and their kids.

The mom-of-three joined a meeting with ‘Dadvengers,’ a community which highlights the importance of fathers in the life of a child during their adolescent years.

She was also spotted at her eldest son Prince George’s school to watch him play football later in the day, where she caught up with fellow parents and teachers.