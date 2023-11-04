Sheryl Crow shares her sons’ sweet reaction about her fame

File Footage

Sheryl Crow, who recently performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, opened up about her sons' reaction towards her massive success as a musician.



In conversation with Page Six at the grand musical event, Sheryl shared that her two sons Wyatt, 16, and Levi, 12 think that "I’m just a mom."



The 61-year-old singer, who appeared with her boys at the red carpet of the ceremony, further said, "If I show up like this [all dressed up] anywhere, it’s like ugh. They like me just being mom."



Later, Sheryl admitted that her sons acknowledged her hard word, saying, "They’ve seen the work and even though years of me being on the road looked like fun to them, they realized now it was work and there was a whole life of work before them."



The Strong Enough singer, who is a single parent, adopted her elder son in 2007 and younger son in 2010.

On November 3, Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.



Sheryl, who recently admired Olivia Rodrigo by calling her "precious and a great songwriter," performed with the Happier singer at the musical ceremony on Friday night at Barclays Centre in New York.

