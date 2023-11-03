Kourtney Kardashian welcomes her fourth child?

Kourtney Kardashian and her family were seen at the hospital last week amid rumours that the reality star has already given birth to her fourth child.
According to a source, Kourtney, 44, welcomed her child two days ago but has chosen not to announce the news publicly.
TMZ reported receiving tips that Kourtney had been spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday, further fueling speculations about her son's arrival.
The outlet noted, however, that many fans are already aware the Kardashians give birth at this particular hospital, and added the tips may not be entirely accurate
This marks Kourtney and husband Travis Barker's first child together, while the Kardashians star already has three children with her ex, Scott Disick.
