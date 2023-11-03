Sandra Bullock spoted walking in all-black 3-months after partner’s death

Sandra Bullock spots walking in all-black 3-months after partner’s death

Sandra Bullock, on Wednesday, was seen grinning while out and about in Los Angeles 3-months after her partner’s, Bryan Randall, demise.

The star, 59, who was dressed all in black, shoes, and sunglasses, carried bags back to her car after conducting errands. Three months have passed since her partner Bryan Randall passed away.

Bullock's longtime partner and model-turned-photographer Randall passed away peacefully on August 5 at the age of 57 following a three-year struggle with ALS.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," his loved ones added in a statement to People magazine.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," they said. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Bullock, who is mother to Louis and Laila, has had her last major performance in the film The Lost City in 2022 with a brief cameo in Bullet Train, the same year.

To spend more time with her family, she informed CBS News in March 2022 that she would be taking a sabbatical from acting.

"Right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause. I want to be at home. I'm not doing anyone any favors who's investing in a project if I'm saying, 'I just want to be at home," the Speed star noted at the time.