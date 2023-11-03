Taylor Swift delights with three additional dates on blockbuster Eras tour

December is going to be an exciting month for Canadian Taylor Swift fans, as the beloved pop sensation has decided to extend her highly acclaimed Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift, at 33 years old, excitedly took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the thrilling news.

She announced the addition of three more tour dates, set to take place at Vancouver's BC Place on December 6, 7, and 8.

To make these evenings even more unforgettable, Taylor has invited Gracie Abrams to return as her opening act, a collaboration that promises to be nothing short of magical.

Gracie Abrams, who had previously accompanied Taylor during the US leg of the Eras Tour, enthusiastically marked the occasion by sharing a snapshot of herself alongside the Cardigan hitmaker on Instagram.

In her post, she expressed her elation, writing, "What did you say? 3 more Eras shows in Vancouver next year? lfg."

Currently, Taylor Swift is in the final days of a well-deserved two-month touring hiatus, following the completion of her initial set of concerts in the United States and Mexico back in late August.

The tour had its official conclusion at the spectacular SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

With November 9 just around the corner, fans can eagerly anticipate Taylor's return to the stage as she embarks on the next leg of her journey, with an array of concerts lined up in Argentina and Brazil.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is gearing up for an international whirlwind as she is set to captivate audiences in Asia, Europe, and Australia with a total of 38 more tour stops overseas.