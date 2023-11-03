Sophie Turner steps out after PDA with Peregrine Pearson as Joe Jonas appears disheartened

Sophie Turner has made her first public appearance since she was spotted kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, aged 29, in Paris over the weekend.



The Game of Thrones actress was seen leaving her residence in New York City, heading towards a waiting car.

Sophie, aged 27 and currently going through a divorce with her husband Joe Jonas, sported a chic Parisian look, donning a long, unbuttoned black winter coat.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas was photographed in NYC on Wednesday with an assistant as he picked up coffee and snacks. He seemed somewhat disheartened following the news of Sophie Turner's public display of affection with another man.

Earlier in the week, Sophie was seen sharing a kiss with Peregrine, whose family boasts a net worth exceeding £224 million.

This romantic rendezvous took place near the Gare du Nord station. In the images, Sophie appeared stylish in an all-black outfit and a red baseball cap, engaging in a public kiss with Peregrine.

Peregrine, who recently ended his relationship with King Charles's goddaughter, went for a more casual look with grey jeans and a dark jacket as he leaned in for the smooch.