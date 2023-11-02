House of the Dragon: Season 2 to lose key characters

According to a rumor circulating on Twitter, two important characters from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood will not appear in the second season of House of the Dragon i.e. Daeron Targaryen and Nettles the Dragonseed.

Daeron is the youngest son of King Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. In the books, he is being fostered at Oldtown, far away from King's Landing, which could account for why we didn't see him in the first season of the show.

Nettles is a wild dragonrider who plays a significant role in the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between the two branches of House Targaryen that is the focus of House of the Dragon. She is said to be able to bond with multiple dragons and is a skilled fighter.

It's important to note that this is just a rumor at this point. HBO has not confirmed or denied whether Daeron or Nettles will appear in the second season of House of the Dragon.

However, it is worth noting that the show has already made some significant changes to the source material, so it is possible that these characters have been cut or their roles have been reduced.

If Daeron and Nettles are indeed cut from the show, it would be a disappointing decision for many fans.

Only time will tell whether Daeron and Nettles will appear in the show. Until then, fans will have to wait and see what surprises the showrunners have in store for them.