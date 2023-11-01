Camila Cabello pays tribute to Anne Hathaway at Heidi Klum Halloween party

Camila Cabello surprised her fans with a rather unexpected costume this year when she graced the red carpet at Heidi Klum's 22nd annual Halloween party in New York City on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old pop sensation bore a striking resemblance to Anne Hathaway's iconic character from her breakout film, The Princess Diaries.

Camila captured the playful spirit of the 40-year-old Oscar winner with sunglasses and a pair of retro, wired headphones, flawlessly mirroring the 2001 comedy's poster, which also featured Julie Andrews, aged 88.

Camila showcased her toned legs with a super-short dress that barely reached the top of her thighs.

Adding a touch of glamour, she wore white satin gloves that extended past her elbows, paying homage to some of Anne's iconic Princess Diaries looks.

To complete her look and add a few extra inches to her 5ft2in stature, Camila donned white open-toe heels. As she made her way down the red carpet, she flashed a peace sign with her gloved hand.