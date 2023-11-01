 
close
Wednesday November 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Camila Cabello pays tribute to Anne Hathaway at Heidi Klum Halloween party

Camila Cabello graced the red carpet at Heidi Klum's 22nd annual Halloween party in New York City

By Christina Harrold
November 01, 2023
Camila Cabello pays tribute to Anne Hathaway at Heidi Klum Halloween party
Camila Cabello pays tribute to Anne Hathaway at Heidi Klum Halloween party

Camila Cabello surprised her fans with a rather unexpected costume this year when she graced the red carpet at Heidi Klum's 22nd annual Halloween party in New York City on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old pop sensation bore a striking resemblance to Anne Hathaway's iconic character from her breakout film, The Princess Diaries.

Camila captured the playful spirit of the 40-year-old Oscar winner with sunglasses and a pair of retro, wired headphones, flawlessly mirroring the 2001 comedy's poster, which also featured Julie Andrews, aged 88.

Camila Cabello pays tribute to Anne Hathaway at Heidi Klum Halloween party

Camila showcased her toned legs with a super-short dress that barely reached the top of her thighs.

Adding a touch of glamour, she wore white satin gloves that extended past her elbows, paying homage to some of Anne's iconic Princess Diaries looks.

To complete her look and add a few extra inches to her 5ft2in stature, Camila donned white open-toe heels. As she made her way down the red carpet, she flashed a peace sign with her gloved hand.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors