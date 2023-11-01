 
Wednesday November 01, 2023
Govt's fact-finding committee on Faizabad sit-in case rejected by SC

CJP Isa orders govt to form new inquiry commission; top judge says court wants to know who masterminded sit-in

By Maryam Nawaz
November 01, 2023
Front facade of the Supreme Court building in Islamabad. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The government's fact-finding committee constituted to probe into the 2017 Faizabad sit-in was rejected by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, following which the court ordered the Attorney-General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, to form a new inquiry commission.

The government, on October 27, formed a fact-finding committee to probe into the "role and directions" of all "concerned" officials in the management and handling of the sit-in in 2017.

During the hearing today, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the apex court wanted to know who was behind the Faizabad sit-in.

More to follow...

