Govt's fact-finding committee on Faizabad sit-in case rejected by SC

ISLAMABAD: The government's fact-finding committee constituted to probe into the 2017 Faizabad sit-in was rejected by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, following which the court ordered the Attorney-General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, to form a new inquiry commission.
The government, on October 27, formed a fact-finding committee to probe into the "role and directions" of all "concerned" officials in the management and handling of the sit-in in 2017.
During the hearing today, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the apex court wanted to know who was behind the Faizabad sit-in.
More to follow...
Asim Jamil died from "self-inflicted" gunshot wound at his residence on Sunday
Former interior minister says “40-day chilla” made him a new “Sheikh Rashid"
Repatriation plan applies to all illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan irrespective of nationality, says FO...
Approval comes 2 months prior to general elections expected in last week of January next year
Justice Mansoor Shah issues dissent note to SC Sept 15 verdict against NAB amendments
Yousaf Jamil says Asim was undergoing Electroconvulsive Therapy for his illness