Britney Spears eyeing TV adaptation of her tell-all memoir: report

Britney Spears eyeing TV adaptation of her tell-all memoir

Britney Spears is reportedly in talks to turn her tell-all memoir into a TV series.

The Toxic singer broke several records following the release of her autobiographical work titled, The Woman in Me last week.

Now, according to sources, a “bidding war has been sparked to bring her story to the screen,” reported The Sun.

“Her management company CAA has received bids to turn it into a TV series, a feature film or even a documentary,” they explained.

Two documentaries on the tumultuous life of the pop star have already been released on the heels of the #FreeBritney movement led by the internet in the last few years.

However, her latest work gave the most acute account of both her personal and professional life, narrated firsthand by Spears.

Though, it did come at the expense of her disappointing her loved ones. A source told New Magazine that the singer’s two sons, Sean and Jayden, are “heartbroken” about the revelations made in the book.

“They feel the book is way too much. If Britney wants to reconnect, they feel she is going about it the wrong way,” the insider explained.