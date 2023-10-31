Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' returns to IMAX for encore run

Christopher Nolan's epic thriller Oppenheimer will return to IMAX theatres for an exclusive one-week encore run from November 3, 2023, including IMAX 70mm film projection locations.

The film, which stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb, has grossed over $183 million worldwide since its release on July 21, 2023.

Nolan is a known champion of the IMAX film, and Oppenheimer was shot extensively using the format. The film features over 40 minutes of IMAX footage, which will be presented in its full, immersive glory during the encore run.

As a result, Nolan's epic is now the fourth-highest-earning Imax film ever.

Oppenheimer also features Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

The tentpole, which helped propel Imax to its greatest-grossing summer in 54 countries and territories, including the United States and China, will be the focus of the encore presentation, which will be aimed at the best-performing sites worldwide.

Oppenheimer was created by Nolan, Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven and is based on the 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.



