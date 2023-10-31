Prince William, Kate Middleton dubbed as 'the future monarchy' in new viral video

Kate Middleton and Prince William's fans have praised the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children for their amazing roles in securing the future of the monarchy amid ongoing crisis and rift within the royal family.

William and Kate, who have done much to project the positive image of The Firm with their steadfastness and sensible approach to deal with the crises amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attacks against them in their interviews, and Harry's memoir.

The royal couple and their kids have tugged at the heartstrings of the royal fans with their dynamic personalities and activities.

Prince William and Kate are seen with their children around Christmas being called as king and queen by their fans in the video clips making rounds on the internet.



The TikTok video has been viewed more than 467,000 times and liked almost 60,000 times after it was posted with the on screen caption: "The Future Monarchy."

In one of the clips, William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June, 2022.



In another video, the much-loved royal family can be seen celebrating during Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022, at Sandringham.

The dramatic footage of the Waleses show them walking into Westminster Abbey, in London, for the Princess of Wales' Christmas Carol Service in December 2022.

Prince Louis, is seen at the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023, where the style icon of the royal family looks gorgeous in an electric blue Catherine Walker coat dress.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote: "Future King, Queen, Prince of Wales and Princess Royal. Prince Louis will also be the Future Duke of York."

Prince William is next in line to be monarch, after King Charles III, and once he is on the throne Kate will become Queen Catherine. The first in the order of succession gets the title Prince of Wales, which will pass from William to George just as it did from Charles to William in September 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II died.