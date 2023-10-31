Kate Middleton using family to take revenge on Harry, Meghan Markle?

Parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are set for major blow

Kate Middleton is reportedly relying on her family to set the record straight on allegations hurled at her and husband Prince William by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A source told Ok! Magazine that the Princess of Wales' uncle, Gary Goldsmith is planning to release a “comeback” memoir to combat the Duke’s attacks in his memoir, Spare, published earlier this year.

“Harry wouldn’t have anticipated such a comeback from Kate’s family. He and Meghan won’t like it one bit and will be dreading the book’s release.”

According to the report, Gary has been in contact with the British press to ensure word gets around once the book is published.

Though his initial plans didn’t include focusing on “private family details,” the insider explained Gary was forced to change his stance so he can “set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in [his memoir]”.

“If the stories in Gary’s book are revelatory, it could have a major impact on Harry and Meghan,” they added.

As for the Suits alum, the source insisted she “won’t be expecting Kate’s family to get back at her,” owing to the royals’ “never complain, never explain” motto.