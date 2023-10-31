King Charles advised to apologise for ancestors' horrific actions

The monarch's ancestors took part in the slave trade

King Charles has been advised to issue an apology on behalf of his ancestors for their part in the slave trade.

Former BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan spoke to People and said that it would be in the best interests of the monarch to take ownership of the wrongdoings and offer a financial gesture as a means of expressing regret.

“I would hope very much that in the coming years, he can apologize for the royal family’s historic links to slavery and make a meaningful financial gesture that would be seen as reparative,” she said

“But what that figure is, I have no idea.”

“There would be a great healing power to an apology for slavery and some kind of reparative justice strategy from the king,”

“Presumably there’s a memo somewhere in Whitehall which says you can’t apologize because if you do, that opens you up for liability,” she said.

She noted that the monarch also had ties to the Church of England and should use their example of setting up a fund by following suit.

“[Charles is] clearly doing as much as he possibly can … as a constitutional monarch who can’t step ahead of the position of the government,

“But he is also supreme governor of the Church of England. And the church has apologized for its historic links to slavery and set up a 100 million pound fund.”