'Limelight hungry' Meghan Markle to strike 'new Tinseltown deals'

Meghan Markle’s horoscope predicted a year of new brand deals and prosperity amid reports that the Duchess of Sussex was on the cusp of a new business move.



According to celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, while speaking to Express, the former actress was said to enjoy a life in front on the spotlight and that she would make her next career move based on her interests.

This, as per the astrologer, would likely see Meghan continue down the path of stardom, against reports of her joining politics, which has reportedly been in the works after it was alluded that she was close to signing a deal with Audible.

"Meghan is a Leo, which is a sign that adores the limelight and feels most at home on stage or in front of a camera," Honigman said.

"Leos also make good teachers and parents because they love the feeling of many pairs of eyes looking up at them.

"Away from Hollywood, the glamorous Royal is bound to feel a bit lost.

"Centre stage is the ideal habitat for a Leo, so Meghan's new deals in Tinseltown should come as no surprise."