Meghan Markle warned of taking next 'logical' step for career: 'Be careful'

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s next ‘logical step’ in her career is to pursue influencing despite reports suggesting that the former actress was slated for politics.



Speaking in an interview with The Cut, social media expert Eric Schiffer said that the Duchess of Sussex would likely return to social media given the trajectory of her career.

"I don’t think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone," he said.

"She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step.

"I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1million (£790,000) and up for a single post promoting a product.

"There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

He went on to add that the royal needed to be very careful about her public image in the spotlight and was advised to avoid promoting everything “under the sun”.

"She has to be careful, as a duchess, to avoid being seen to be hawking every product under the sun. She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs."