‘Friends’ cast ‘take a moment to grieve’ Matthew Perry’s death in joint statement

Matthew Perry’s not just Friends “cast mates” but “family” co-stars have released a joint statement expressing their sadness over the actors death.



“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc said in a statement via People Monday.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they added.

Further continuing, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

In the popular sitcom, which aired for ten years until closing in 2004, Perry portrayed Chandler Bing.

The news of the actor's passing rocked his castmates, as per a source via Page Six.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” the insider said. “It’s just devastating.”

Friends actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, also responded to the heartbreaking news.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry,” the actress wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Perry was discovered dead on Saturday from what seemed to be a drowning in his Los Angeles home's jacuzzi. He was 54 years old.



