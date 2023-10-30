Matthew Perry recalled why Cameron Diaz once ‘punched’ him in face

Matthew Perry’s sad death has left everyone devastated in the entertainment industry.



However, a year ago before his death on October 28, the Friends actor penned a heartfelt memoir, Friends, Love and The Big Terrible Thing.

In his book, Matthew opened up about his secret night out with Hollywood beauty Cameron Diaz in the past that didn’t end well.

The late actor claimed that they had an “unexpected date” with the Vanilla Sky actress who “accidentally hit him in the face” even though she was aiming for his shoulder.

He wrote, “I was set up with Cameron and we went to a group dinner party with friends and I could tell she wasn't interested in me at all.”

Matthew mentioned, “She got immediately stoned at the event. Then, during a game of Pictionary, I said something witty to her and she then accidentally hit me in the face when she was apparently aiming for my shoulder.”

The late actor also discussed about his brief relationship with Julia Roberts at the time in his memoir.

Matthew passed away over the weekend from “an apparent drowning”, reported via NBC news.

Meanwhile, a source spilled to TMZ that Matthew died at his own house after some physical activity on Saturday morning.