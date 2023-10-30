Kathy Griffin shares memorable moment with Matthew Perry following actor's death

Kathy Griffin is sharing her beautiful memories with late actor Matthew Perry following his shock death aged 54 on Saturday.

The Friends star was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home - the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that his cause of death has been 'deferred' with the investigation considered 'ongoing' by authorities.

Griffin shared a throwback snap alongside Perry, Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham - whom he was rumoured to have dated and starred alongside in 2008 film Birds of America and Lance Bass.

She captioned the snap: 'Just heartbroken.'

Perry had prescription drugs including anti-depressants and anti-anxiety pills at his home at the time of his death - but no illegal medications, a police source claims.

Perry was allegedly discovered dead by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.