Heidi Klum stuns fans as she shares cryptic hint for Halloween costume

'America’s Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum has mesmerised fans as she shared her an intimate picture, seemingly revealing this year’s Halloween costume.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the model posted a photo of herself lying on a fluffy pink couch beneath a painting. In the picture she left nothing to imagine for fans.

In the caption Heidi Klum wrote, "The Calm before the storm," adding, "My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME."



If the photo is a hint as to this year’s costume, the clues remain shrouded in mystery.

Halloween is celebrated on October 31. A day before All Hallows' Day is known as All Hallows' Eve, which came to be shortened to be known as Halloween.



Halloween dates back to the medieval times when it was celebrated for a completely different reason.

Halloween, in the modern world, is celebrated by dressing up as fictional characters, performing cosplay and stuffing oneself with candies and pumpkin pies. However, this dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain which was regarded as a harvest festival.