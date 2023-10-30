Heidi Klum stuns fans as she shares cryptic hint for Halloween costume

'America’s Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum has mesmerised fans as she shared her an intimate picture, seemingly revealing this year’s Halloween costume.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the model posted a photo of herself lying on a fluffy pink couch beneath a painting. In the picture she left nothing to imagine for fans.
In the caption Heidi Klum wrote, "The Calm before the storm," adding, "My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME."
If the photo is a hint as to this year’s costume, the clues remain shrouded in mystery.
Halloween is celebrated on October 31. A day before All Hallows' Day is known as All Hallows' Eve, which came to be shortened to be known as Halloween.
Halloween dates back to the medieval times when it was celebrated for a completely different reason.
Halloween, in the modern world, is celebrated by dressing up as fictional characters, performing cosplay and stuffing oneself with candies and pumpkin pies. However, this dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain which was regarded as a harvest festival.
The monarchy was advised to plan for the 21st century
Matthew Perry, the troubled star of TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday
The wife of King Charles and the Princess Kate reportedly do not get along
The Duke of Sussex joins a new cause that is close to is heart
Jennifer Aniston, entire Friends cast will soon release a joint statement over sad demise of their beloved co-star...
The Duke of Sussex let out his wild side with his then-girlfriend on their final night of freedom