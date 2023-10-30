Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry with THESE photos

Prince Andrew's ex-wife and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, has paid a touching tribute to late actor Matthew Perry, sharing her unseen photos with the star and his castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, turned to her Instagram on Monday to share two throwback photos of Friends star Perry, remembering the star after his sudden death at age 54.



"I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many,” wrote Ferguson.



The 63-year-old uploaded two pictures with Perry. The first shows her posing with the Friends actor and his castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer (Lisa Kudrow was missing), while the second one shows Fergie with Perry and LeBlanc near Big Ben in London.



"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that an autopsy has been completed and results are pending a toxicology report, which can take some time to come through.



Sources told TMZ that the first responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest and that no drugs were found at the scene. The outlet also obtained 911 dispatch audio in which "drowning" is referenced.