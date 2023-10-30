Rylan Clark shares good news about his mother Linda’s health

Rylan Clark shared the good news with fans about the health of his mother Linda after her emergency surgery after a horror fall,

In September, Linda, 71, was rushed to hospital and had to have emergency surgery after a horror fall during a holiday in Spain - her first getaway in 10 years.

And on Monday, Rylan, 35, shared the update during his This Morning return, which was praised by fans on social media.

His co-host Josie Gibson, 38, said: 'It's great to have you back but I've got to ask, how is your mum?' which left Rylan smiling as he responded: 'She's good - really really good. Thank you to everyone for their lovely messages.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers lauded Rylan's return to co-hosting This Morning.

One wrote: '#ThisMorning Loving Rylan back on the sofa, more please. P.S I want what he's had this morning.'

'Lovely to see Rylan back. Feels right #ThisMorning,' admitted another while someone else tweeted: 'More @Rylan please. Lovely to see him back. #ThisMorning.'

Last week, Rylan revealed his mum was well enough to visit his house for the first time in two months.