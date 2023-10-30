 
close
Monday October 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Rylan Clark shares good news about his mother Linda’s health

In September, Linda, 71, was rushed to hospital after a horror fall during a holiday in Spain

By Christina Harrold
October 30, 2023
Rylan Clark shares good news about his mother Linda’s health
Rylan Clark shares good news about his mother Linda’s health

Rylan Clark shared the good news with fans about the health of his mother Linda after her emergency surgery after a horror fall,

In September, Linda, 71, was rushed to hospital and had to have emergency surgery after a horror fall during a holiday in Spain - her first getaway in 10 years.

And on Monday, Rylan, 35, shared the update during his This Morning return, which was praised by fans on social media.

His co-host Josie Gibson, 38, said: 'It's great to have you back but I've got to ask, how is your mum?' which left Rylan smiling as he responded: 'She's good - really really good. Thank you to everyone for their lovely messages.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers lauded Rylan's return to co-hosting This Morning.

One wrote: '#ThisMorning Loving Rylan back on the sofa, more please. P.S I want what he's had this morning.'

'Lovely to see Rylan back. Feels right #ThisMorning,' admitted another while someone else tweeted: 'More @Rylan please. Lovely to see him back. #ThisMorning.'

Last week, Rylan revealed his mum was well enough to visit his house for the first time in two months. 

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors