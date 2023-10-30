Pierce Brosnan rejects false news about meet and greet in Nottingham’s gallery

Pierce Brosnan has recently issued a clarification statement after it is reported that the James Bond star will exhibit his artwork as well as meet and greet in Nottingham.



On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram and rejected the false news about his upcoming appearance for three days in December at the SMS Art Gallery.

It’s reported that the exhibition was said to be his first United Kingdom art show, but it was also written that fans would be charged £500 for an exclusive meet and greet.

However, Pierce completely rubbished off this rumour and wrote, “To my fans and friends, I will not be exhibiting my artwork at the SMS Art Gallery in Nottingham in December 2023.”

He clarified, “Reports that the SMS Art Gallery has been engaged to host an exhibition are false. I would never charge for a meet and greet.”

The actor also pointed out that the legal action was taken against the gallery, as he mentioned, “My attorney has contacted the gallery and sent a cease-and-desist letter.”



“I look forward to having an exhibition in the UK in the future and, when the time comes, you will hear from me. Peace, РВ,” he concluded.

Fans shared positive reaction to the actor’s post with one commented, “That's class. All the way.”

Another remarked, “Legend not charging! So many A-Listers would take the loot.”

“You're the man, Pierce,” a third user added.