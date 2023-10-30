Dubai woman loses 30 relatives in Israel's overnight attack on Gaza building

Palestinians stand on the rubble of a leveled building following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Palestine, Oct. 26, 2023. — AFP

An Israeli strike destroyed a villa in Gaza, resulting in the death of 30 relatives of a Dubai resident Sana — her cousin Alia, 22, who had just accepted a position as a nutritionist in Dubai and was about to embark on a new life there, was also among the victims.

While working at a department store in the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, Sana displays a brave smile. But beneath that grin lies an unfathomable grief—the pain of losing a loved one. This Palestinian woman had an incredibly horrific event less than two weeks ago, which has left her emotionally destroyed.

When Sana tried to talk about the tragedy, her eyes filled with tears and her voice faltered. However, she believed that her suffering was insignificant compared to the immense loss that Alia's older sister, who lives in Abu Dhabi, and her spouse have endured. "They are too traumatised to speak to anyone as the attack also claimed the lives of both their parents."

Khaleej Times has altered the identities of those impacted by the tragedy out of consideration for their privacy.

"Why did this have to happen to all those wonderful people back home? Oh Alia, I have so many memories with her," said Sana as she scrolled through her phone to display the desperate WhatsApp messages she sent to her cousin after hearing about the attack. "Where are you, Alia?" "Please answer." "I hope you are alright," the messages read.

For hours, Sana clung to hope, hoping to hear from her cherished cousin, but the devastating truth eventually set in. On October 16, at about 8:00 p.m., a missile hit the three-story villa in Rafah, southwest of Gaza, where five extended families were seeking safety. Not a single person survived.

From the debris, 30 bodies were pulled out. Among the deceased were Sana's uncle, who owned the villa, his wife, their daughter Naila, and her four children. "They thought it was a safe place. It had been a vacation house, and they had moved there just weeks ago," said Sana. "My uncle lived in Saudi Arabia and was visiting Gaza with his family. His married daughter, who lived elsewhere, came to visit her parents with her children. Two of their children were attending university. The youngest was eight years old. All of them died."

Sana said her nights are plagued by memories of her visit to Gaza in 2021. She showed pictures of herself and Alia on her phone, reminiscing about the days spent in cafes and the joy they shared. "Alia was so full of life," Sana recalled, her voice quivering. "She had a master's in nutrition and had just landed a job in Dubai. She used to say, 'I won't stay with my sister in Abu Dhabi; I'll stay with you.' All she wanted was to study. She was fiercely ambitious and couldn't stop pursuing degrees. We used to tease her about how many degrees she'd earn. Alia was excited about coming to Dubai; she had never been here and was looking forward to experiencing the vibrant culture and opportunities this city has to offer. Alas, fate had ordained otherwise."

Sana was raised in Abu Dhabi, where her father was employed by the government. After she married in 2014, her life took an unexpected turn when her husband died five years later from a heart arrest, leaving their two infant twins behind.

Since then, Alia and her extended family have become an essential part of Sana's support system. "Now all that is gone," said Sana, staring blankly into space. "Taken away in minutes. My aged parents are inconsolable, and I can't even imagine what Alia's real sister is going through, having lost not just a sibling but also her parents and in-laws."

Sana now has to deal with the difficulty of keeping her composure when interacting with patrons and coworkers at the mall. Given the severity of her loss, her workplace has suggested that she take some time off, but she is afraid of going crazy from being at home. "I am trying to keep myself busy; it’s not easy."

It has come to light that a female doctor in Sharjah has also had a devastating loss while Sana deals with her circumstances. On Sunday, October 29, she lost numerous relatives in an airstrike in another area of Gaza. As of right now, children account for almost 40% of the projected 8,000 fatalities in Gaza.

Figures released by the nongovernmental organisation Save the Children on Sunday, referencing Palestinian health authorities, show that at least 3,457 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7, with 36 deaths in the West Bank. "More children have been killed in Gaza in the last three weeks than in conflicts worldwide every year since 2019," said Save the Children.