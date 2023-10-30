King Charles gears up for a birthday month fraught with controversies

The late Queen Elizabeth's son is set to turn 75 next month

King Charles is anticipating what is being dubbed a “nightmare” November due to a handful of reasons.

The British monarch will receive a rather unpleasant present for his diamond jubilee birthday next month in the form of release of Netflix The Crown on Nov. 16, and royal book Endgame by author Omid Scobie later that month.

Co-author of Finding Freedom, Scobie is set to unearth the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September last year, and give a glimpse into the current dynamics between the members of the Royal Family.

According to its synopsis, Endgame "pulls back the curtain on the Palace, exposing the chaos, dysfunction, and distrust amongst the British royal family, and what needs to happen to preserve a monarchy in crisis."

Noting that the death of the longest-reigning monarch "dismantled the protective shield around the world's most famous family," the press release continued, "and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface.

"Now, with unique insight, deep access, and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil—exposing the infighting, family deterioration, and outdated practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy's endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?" it concluded.