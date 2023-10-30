Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could have solved Firm's major ongoing issue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family brought upon a major issue as the Firm struggles to grapple with its ongoing 'youth problem'.
As per former royal correspondent Bonnie Brownlee, while speaking on the Royal Beat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been able to use their presence to bring about a younger audience.
Noting on the couple's power in the Commonwealth, which has a younger populace in general, Brownlee said that the pair seemingly underestimated their influence and should have thought through it before moving to the US.
"Meghan could have been extremely helpful [to the Royal Family] especially in the Commonwealth... there are a lot of millennials around the world in the Commonwealth nations.
"I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful, and sometimes I think they didn’t realise how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles.
"They could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change."
