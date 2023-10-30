Prince Harry unveils harsh truth about Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage?

file footage

Prince Harry has landed in hot water for implying Prince William married Kate Middleton out of duty rather than love.



During a confessional in the premiere episode of Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his defiance to marry the Suits alum instead of conforming to the royal norm.

He shared that in the Royal Family, the men are urged to “marry someone who would fit the mold,” noting he followed into his late mother Princess Diana’s footsteps in making the decision to marry the former actress “out of love.”

Royal fans rallied in to debunk the Spare author’s statement by pointing out the Prince and Princess of Wales also had a love marriage.

The senior royals met for the first time while studying in St. Andrews College in 2005. The couple braved all the highs and lows of their relationship and ended up getting married in 2011.

They have been going strong since.

"Not only did he marry for love, he married SMART,” a user wrote on TikTok.

"You can absolutely tell they're in love because its the little gestures not the big ones that show how they feel about each other,” another argued.