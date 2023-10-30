Charlie Puth pays tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry at a concert in Australia: Watch

Charlie Puth has recently honoured Matthew Perry during his performance on Sunday at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia.



In the clip shared by TikToker @gracefrost_music, Puth was seen playing the first lyric of the sitcom Friends popular theme song, I will be there for you, by The Rembrandts on the stage.

Puth also let fan sing loudly the theme song’s verse before joining in during the chorus in a small clip.

Later, the singer changed to his 2015 hit song, See You Again. Puth recorded the song with rapper Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker who died in a 2013 car crash.

Perry, who played famous Chandler Bing on the popular NBC series from 1994 to 2004, reportedly passed away at his LA home from accidental drowning.

Earlier, the musician established himself as “a self-declared superfan of Friends sitcom. In October 2019, Puth appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he met Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the hit series.

Los Angeles Times reported that the police officials responded to Perry’s home on Saturday. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the no foul play was suspected and no drugs were found at the scene during preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lisa Kudrow and others also paid tribute to the late actor.