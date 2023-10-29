Matthew Perry neighbour reveals heart-wrenching scene after ‘witnessing tragic scenes’

In the aftermath of the tragic events that unfolded at Matthew Perry's residence on Saturday night, a 17-year-old neighbour recounted a heart-wrenching scene.



The 54-year-old Chandler Bing star was found dead in his Los Angeles home, with reports suggesting he had drowned in his hot tub following a cardiac arrest call.

No drugs were reportedly discovered at the scene, and there were no signs of foul play.

During that sorrowful Saturday night, the young neighbor observed the arrival of the police and bore witness to the entire ordeal. He described the situation as "disturbing."

Speaking to the US Sun, the young man said: "They [his siblings] were outside my neighbour’s door. I didn’t think much of it at the time until [the] police started arriving and everything. They didn’t hammer the door, they kept silent.

"It was very disturbing, and very sad after all those years.. from what he’s gone through and his addictions and whatever."

He added: "I saw everything, I feel bad for my younger siblings. I was very sad. At the same time, I did kind of expect it in some sense, but I didn’t expect it to be so soon. He’d not lived there long."

Touching on his past run-ins with Matthew, the neighbour revealed that the actor was a "friendly and very nice genuine guy."

This comes after Matthew's parents and stepfather were seen arriving at the scene of the actor's death. His 82-year-old father John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne, and stepdad Keith Morrison were seen pulling up to the star's home hours after his death.