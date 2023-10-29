Peter Andre shares family moments with his pregnant wife Emily

Peter Andre was seen enjoying his family moments with his pregnant wife Emily, 33, as they holidayed in Cyprus. The couple are expecting a baby which they revealed earlier this month.



Taking to Instagram, Katie's ex shared pictures from his vacation diaries in which he is happily posing for the camera thanking his loved ones for making their time away so enjoyable.

He wrote,: 'Had a beautiful few days at our Cyprus home. Back home now and ready for Halloween. @dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre Amelia and Theodorable. Junior had gigs so stayed back for the first time'.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section below the post as they praised Emily for her youthful appearance.

One wrote: 'Your wife only gets younger, she looks amazing.'

Others added: 'Emily looking amazing. Pregnancy obviously suits her' and 'Emily, you literally look like a teenager, good genes.'



Peter, famous for his hit song 'Mysterious Girl', first crossed paths with Emily in 2012, and the pair married in a lavish ceremony at Mamhead House in Exeter three years later.

Peter and Emily are already proud parents to son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine. The singer is also father to Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.