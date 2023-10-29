Prince Harry, Prince William draw criticism over parenting skills

file footage

Despite being raised under the same roof, by the same parents and nannies, Prince Harry and Prince William’s approach to parenthood couldn’t be more different.



According to reports, the Prince of Wales, who shares three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with his wife Kate Middleton, is determined to dial down on royal duties to spend more time with his family.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex can’t seem to get enough of his romantic trips with his wife Meghan Markle sans their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

It was recently reported that the future King and Queen caused a friction within the Royal Family as they made a “difficult” decision to prioritize raising their kids over attending to foreign public engagements.

King Charles’ eldest son was also criticized when he announced he would not be attending the final of the World Cup to watch the Lionesses play Spain in Australia.

The princess will also stay back at Windsor Castle to help George with his upcoming exams while the King-in-waiting flies solo to Singapore to attend the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

As for the former royal couple, they spent more time apart from their kids than together over the last two months only.