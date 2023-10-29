Victoria Beckham reveals unseen photo in Paris: 'Most romantic gesture by David'

Victoria Beckham has recently shared details about her and David Beckham's intimate vow renewal ceremony, a cherished memory she has kept private until now.



In a promotional video for her newly launched fragrance collection, Suite 302, the 49-year-old fashion icon revealed an unseen picture from the special day, which took place in 2006.

While discussing the inspiration behind her fragrance, Victoria described it as a representation of her and David's enduring "love affair with Paris."

During the video, she recounted the remarkable surprise orchestrated by her husband, David Beckham, who whisked them away from London to Paris for a 24-hour "minimoon."

Victoria referred to the experience as something akin to "crazy James Bond stuff" on the plane.

Reflecting on the surprise vow renewal, she expressed her genuine amazement, stating, "I genuinely had no idea.

It was the most romantic thing that he has ever done." This revelation offers an intimate glimpse into the enduring romance between the celebrity power couple.

The celebrity star presented a picture of sheer elegance as she showcased a stunning Roberto Cavalli dress, selected by her husband, David, for their vow renewal ceremony.

Earlier this month, Victoria Beckham had shared some details of the special day during an appearance on the US talk show Today with Hoda & Jenna.

She described the experience of being surprised by her husband after dropping off their children at school.

Victoria recounted, "When we lived in Spain, we dropped the kids off at school one morning, and I was in a tracksuit, yes, I was in a tracksuit."

She went on to narrate how David informed her that he had planned a day for them and drove her to the airport.

They boarded a private plane, and halfway through the flight, David disappeared into the bathroom, only to emerge in a dashing tuxedo. He handed her a dress, saying, "There's something for you to put on in the bathroom."

Victoria followed his lead, entering the plane's bathroom to find a beautiful white dress awaiting her.

Upon disembarking, they were greeted by a chauffeur-driven car, reminiscent of the vehicle that had transported them to their wedding years ago at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.