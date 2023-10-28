Thousands more civilians may die in Gaza, warns UN

A picture taken from near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 28, 2023, shows smoke rising during an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip. — AFP

As the Israeli occupation forces expanded their ground operations in Gaza, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Saturday that there was the potential for thousands more civilians to die in the besieged enclave.



"Given the manner in which military operations have been conducted until now, in the context of the 56-year-old occupation, I am raising alarm about the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza and the potential for thousands more civilians to die," he said.

Israel’s army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after a fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, including more than 3,500 children.



The latest Israeli aggression is the fifth and deadliest in Gaza since 2005.

Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson of the health ministry said that the latest Israeli bombardment had turned Gaza into a “ball of fire”.

He noted that at least 377 more Palestinians have lost their lives in designated safe areas.

The spokesperson added that Israel’s actions had caused complete paralysis of the health system, medical teams, and ambulances in Gaza.