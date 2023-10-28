Royal Family risks 'hazardous' business ahead of The Crown release

The Royal family has been urged to refrain from speaking out on the upcoming season of The Crown.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained that Prince William and Prince Harry will do nothing but ensure more publicity should they decide to discuss the Netflix show on a public forum.

Recently released of The Crown Season 6 verified rumors that the show will feature Princess Diana’s, played by Elizabeth Debicki, ghost appearing to the fictionalized versions of King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“If you are royal and you do make a statement, then you'll find that you get X million more hits on that particular scene,” Fitzwilliams shared.

"It's a hazardous business because the moment a royal makes a statement then millions of people will tune in to see what the fuss is about,” he explained.

The royal expert went on to call out showrunner Peter Morgan for resorting to “tacky” dramatization of Diana’s death, saying, "He doesn't need a gimmick to publicise The Crown. The ghost is tacky, it is totally and obviously unnecessary and hurtful to William and Harry.

"He wanted headlines for it, and he's got them. It is unnecessary but it is just a risible gimmick,” he added.