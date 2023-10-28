Justin Timberlake deserves ‘forgiveness’ after Britney Spears memoir, Lance Bass

Lance Bass suggested fans to “take a note” from Britney Spears and “find forgiveness” for Justin Timberlake after the release of singer’s memoir, The Women In Me.



The Gimme More singer has mentioned the *NSYNC member at several places in her memoir, after news of Timberlake being worried of what Spears would reveal surfaced.

Spears, 41, opened up on her failed relationship with Timberlake, 42, in the book, revealing that he “didn’t want to be a father,” and opting for an abortion.

Considering the revelations, Bass, 44, shared his perspective on the matter, preaching fans to do what “Britney did” and forgive Timberlake.

“Look, everyone has their own opinion,” Bass said to TMZ Friday. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”

“Everyone deserves to tell their story, she did, and I hope the fans can find some forgiveness,” he added, further telling fans that he has bought the Toxic hitmaker’s book and has plans to read it.

In addition to the abortion revelation, Spears also alleged Timberlake of cheating on her with “very popular” woman. She chose to keep her name and identity hidden.

The revelations ultimately sourced a lot of hate for the Cry Me A River singer, forcing him to even turn off comments on his Instagram.