Prince Harry 'paid a very high price' to be with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry can never get his old life back despite his desire to return to his roots.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex has been house-hunting in the UK, owing to his longing for his childhood friends.

However, royal critics affirmed that no one in Britain – “even his friends” – don’t want him to come back, noting “he’s been awful to his family and friends!!!”

They also pointed out his wife Meghan Markle’s part in his move to the US in the first place, claiming King Charles’ youngest son “paid a very high price for ‘the love of his life’”.

“I can see no reason why the British public should sweep up his mess and accept him back into the fold,” one expressed.

Others also called for him to give up his title of the Counsellor of State, which makes him among the five members of the Royal Family allowed to fill in for the reigning monarch in case of his absence.

“[Harry] has previously stated he doesn't want the ahem ‘institution,’” another claimed, “Counsellor of State is part of the Institution he doesn't want to be part of !.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield also raised suspicion over the Spare author’s true intentions behind his prospective return in a conversation with Sky News Australia.