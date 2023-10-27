 
Friday October 27, 2023
This is how Nicola Peltz pays tribute to mother in law Victoria Beckham

Previously Nicola opened up about the misconception between her and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's feud

By Christina Harrold
October 27, 2023

Nicola Peltz is setting a perfect example of an exemplary daughter-in-law by paying a sweet tribute to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in her latest Instagram snaps on Friday. 

In a nod to her days in a girl band, the 28-year-old actress adorned herself with a Posh Spice T-shirt in a stylish photo.

As the spouse of Brooklyn, Posh Spice's eldest son at the age of 24, she further emphasizes that any past "feud" between them is now a distant memory through this fashionable tribute.

Nicola included the snap in a collection of photos from her latest time in London as she captioned the post: 'London times' with a lipstick kiss emoji.

Earning the fashion designers approval, Victoria commented on the post as she excitedly penned: 'Love this on u!!! kisses x'.

Nicola seems to be having a great time with the Beckham clan recently, as she took to her Instagram Story to repost some gorgeous snaps from another dinner out with the family.

However Nicola has previously denied that the frosty tensions between her and Victoria were a 'feud' and explained that the Victoria 's atelier simply hadn't had time to make the dress, as she insisted: 'No family is perfect.'

Nicola told The Times last October: 'It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?' 

