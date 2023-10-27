Brooklyn Beckham shares family moments with his wife Nicola Peltz, sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham shared family moments in a heartwarming photo of his wife Nicola Peltz and sister Harper.



On Thursday, as he took to social media to share images of a family dinner.

The aspiring chef, 24, posted pictures of Nicola with his sister Harper, 12, and his grandmother Sandra, 74, and branded the ladies: 'My girls'.

Alongside the pictures from his night out with 'his girls', he also shared an image showing him working hard at his cooking - a defiant move that comes just days after he hit back at trolls over criticism of his chef aspirations.

The son of superstars Victoria and David has used his Instagram platform as a launchpad for a career as an aspiring celebrity chef, however, he has frequently been met with mirth from scathing critics about his videos.