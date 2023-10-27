Brooklyn Beckham shares family moments with his wife Nicola Peltz, sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham shared family moments in a heartwarming photo of his wife Nicola Peltz and sister Harper.
On Thursday, as he took to social media to share images of a family dinner.
The aspiring chef, 24, posted pictures of Nicola with his sister Harper, 12, and his grandmother Sandra, 74, and branded the ladies: 'My girls'.
Alongside the pictures from his night out with 'his girls', he also shared an image showing him working hard at his cooking - a defiant move that comes just days after he hit back at trolls over criticism of his chef aspirations.
The son of superstars Victoria and David has used his Instagram platform as a launchpad for a career as an aspiring celebrity chef, however, he has frequently been met with mirth from scathing critics about his videos.
The star moved to America when he was 21 after growing up in Austria
Kelly Clarkson focuses on diet and fitness and rubbishes Ozempic rumour, per source
Kate Moss opened up about the keys to her timeless radiance in a rare interview
Lily Allen and David Harbour tie the knot in Las Vegas ceremony three years ago
Al Pacino with Noor Alfallah welcomed baby in June 2023
Prince Harry misses his homeland of the United Kingdom, while Meghan is enjoying her high-flying life