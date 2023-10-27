 
close
Friday October 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham shares family moments with his wife Nicola Peltz, sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham shared images of a family dinner

By Christina Harrold
October 27, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham shared family moments in a heartwarming photo of his wife Nicola Peltz and sister Harper.

On Thursday, as he took to social media to share images of a family dinner.

The aspiring chef, 24, posted pictures of Nicola with his sister Harper, 12, and his grandmother Sandra, 74, and branded the ladies: 'My girls'.

Alongside the pictures from his night out with 'his girls', he also shared an image showing him working hard at his cooking - a defiant move that comes just days after he hit back at trolls over criticism of his chef aspirations.

Brooklyn Beckham shares family moments with his wife Nicola Peltz, sister Harper

The son of superstars Victoria and David has used his Instagram platform as a launchpad for a career as an aspiring celebrity chef, however, he has frequently been met with mirth from scathing critics about his videos. 

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors