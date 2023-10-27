Meghan Markle's 'missed opportunity' after Prince Harry's sacrifice for Kate Middleton

Prince William's brother made a generous act for the Duchess of Cambridge that saw Meghan lose out

Meghan Markle had lost the opportunity of being part of a historic moment after her husband Prince Harry made a major sacrifice for the sake of his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex had willingly given up his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring to his brother Prince William after the latter revealed his plans of proposing to Kate Middleton.

It meant that Meghan lost the chance to own the iconic sapphire sparkler which is among the world’s most famous jewelery pieces to date.

The Spare author and his older brother had the chance to pick a keepsake from their late mother's personal belongings, after her death in 1997.

Prince Harry then proceeded to choose his mother’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring while Prince William kept her Cartier watch.

It was reported that the two brothers struck a deal on who would get a chance to keep the ring based on who proposed first.

With the Prince of Wales having gotten down on his knee first, his younger brother had to give up the ring as part of the deal.