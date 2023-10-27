Inside the 'greater truth' of King Charles revoking Prince Harry, Meghan's security

King Charles did not want to feel threatened by his youngest son and the Suits actress

The royal family had reportedly planned on dismantling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's grip over the media by making their move abroad difficult.

The Byline Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were presented with two choices by King Charles after the pair had decided to step down from the royal family and move to the US.

The source claimed that the couple could either choose to be in the ‘safety tent’ of the royal family or a much more brutal alternative.

As per the publication, the second option would see them being "cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible" in a move that hoped to "reduce the threat of them eclipsing the royal family."

Alternatively, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare about how he and the former actress were stripped of their palace provided security, which he admitted was a shocking move as he believed that the Firm would keep its 'implicit promise'.

The move as per the source was done in order to remove any sort of possibility of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taking away public attention, which they reportedly had greater power over in comparison to other royal family members.

“The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate,” the source continued.

“The idea of them still being in public service but abroad and out of the control of the institution and dominating the media narrative just couldn’t happen.”