Meghan Markle's memoir to cause havoc: 'The world isn't ready'

Meghan Markle reportedly has plans to pen her own memoir. However, it may take some time before it comes to light.
As per The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, while speaking to TalkTV the Duchess of Sussex has not ruled out the possibility of writing her version of events during her life as a royal.
"I wouldn't rule it out. You never know what she can deliver in four to five years time if she wanted to,” he wrote.
However, he went on to add that the reaction from Prince Harry’s own memoir Spare, in which he made some bombshell claims about his life in the royal family, likely deterred the former actress from rolling out her own memoir.
"I don't think we'll be seeing an announcement saying that she's bringing out a book."
He added: "Harry's had his say numerous times, Meghan hasn't. Is the world ready? We fell apart when Harry brought out Spare, are we ready for a Meghan book but it could well happen in a few years time."
