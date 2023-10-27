Jacqueline Fernandez recalls first interaction with ‘down to earth’ Selena Gomez

Jacqueline Fernandez recalls first meeting with ‘down to earth’ Selena Gomez

Jacqueline Fernandez recently reminisced about her first interaction with globally renowned singer Selena Gomez in Italy, dubbing her the most down to earth celebrity.



In conversation with Filmfare, the Bollywood actress discussed her viral photo with the Calm Down singer which surfaced on social media in September 2023.



Fernandez shared, "I was lucky enough to meet Selena Gomez on my trip to Italy while I was shooting for the film with Van Damme and it was really great to meet such an amazing artist."

The 38-year-old actress showered praise on Gomez, saying, "She is just so down to earth and real and it was great to be able to just spend time with her."

During the interview, the Murder 2 actress further opened up about her plans to enter Hollywood, sharing that she wants to keep exploring as she would like to do all types of films.



The actress said that she would love to do films in different languages as it is a beautiful experience to meet so many people around the world.

"We all are working towards creating stories and putting out amazing work in the form of cinema," she added.