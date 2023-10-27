Taylor Swift pens heartfelt note as she releases '1989 (Taylor’s version)'

File Footage

Taylor Swift released her beloved album 1989 (Taylor’s version), originally recorded and released in 2014.



On October 27, the pop megastar took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images alongside a heartfelt handwritten letter to rejoice the moment.

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic would you sprinkle on my life for so long," she began her note.

The album which originally consisted of 16 songs, further includes Swift’s five unreleased tracks S***!, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk, Suburban Legends and Is It Over Now?

The 33-year-old singer expressed her immense gratitude and excitement as she presented her treasured album which changed her life in countless ways.

"This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark," she added.

"I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you. Taylor", the Lover singer concluded.



