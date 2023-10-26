Kate Middleton receives happy news from brother amid rift rumours with King Charles

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has welcomed first baby with his wife Alizee Thevenet.

The Princess of Wales has received a very delightful news from her father's home amid her alleged feud with her father-in-law King Charles.

The happy news broke on Thursday that Kate and Pippa brother and his wife has been blessed their first child. The new parents were seen pushing a stroller while on a walk Tuesday.

However, James and Alizee have yet to share their child’s name, sex or date of birth.



Kate's brother James told his Instagram followers about his wife's pregnancy news in July, revealing: “We couldn’t be more excited… well Mable might be."

“We will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family,” James gushed while sharing a picture of his then pregnant wife.



“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved [dog] Ella,” he added.

The entrepreneur went on to write. “However, we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family.”



The news comes as relief to Kate who has been in news about her relationship with Prince William's family. The 74-year-old King reportedly snubbed Kate an invitation to a reception he held to thank the organisers of the Coronation event.

Charles sparked rumors of rift with his daughter-in-law Kate after a royal historian Clive Irving claimed that the King is jealous of the Prince and Princess of Wales for “stealing his limelight.”