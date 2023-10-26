What international laws can be used against Israel for war crimes against Palestinians?

Children after an explosion at a Gaza hospital receive treatment on October 17, 2023. — AFP

Since Hamas launched its attack on October 7, there has been a protracted conflict between the Israeli and the Palestinian group that has resulted in numerous deaths and claims of war crimes on both sides.

The conflict is governed by a convoluted international legal framework that was established following World War II. The laws of armed conflict apply to all parties involved in a war, regardless of whether states claim they are defending themselves.

What laws govern the conflict?

The 1949 Geneva Conventions, which have been adopted by all UN member nations, established internationally recognised guidelines for armed combat. These guidelines are further strengthened by decisions made by international war crimes tribunals.

The "Law of Armed Conflict" or "International Humanitarian Law" is the collective term for a set of treaties that regulate how citizens, soldiers, and POWs are treated. It covers both organised armed groups, such as Hamas and government forces.

What acts could violate war crimes law?

Human Rights Watch, based in New York, listed the intentional destruction of civilians, the indiscriminate firing of rockets, the kidnapping of civilians by Palestinian armed organisations, and the Israeli counterattacks in Gaza that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians as potential war crimes.

The Geneva Conventions expressly forbid the abduction of hostages, murder, and torture. Israel's response may also be the focus of a war crimes investigation.

Following the attack by Hamas, Israel besieged Gaza, a city of 2.3 million people, and began the most massive bombing campaign in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, demolishing entire neighbourhoods.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm about "clear violations of international humanitarian law" in Gaza and begged for the protection of people.



What do the Geneva Conventions say?

Protecting civilians during armed conflict and reducing suffering during hostilities is the main objective of the Geneva Conventions and, by extension, international humanitarian law.

Members of state armed forces, volunteer and military forces, and non-state armed groups are all considered combatants under the laws pertaining to armed conflict.

If a siege is deemed to be disproportionate or targets people instead of being a legal way to weaken Hamas's military capabilities, it may be classified as a war crime.

Under the laws of armed conflict, it is legally unlawful to target civilians or civilian objects directly. Nonetheless, there are situations in which ordinarily innocuous objects can turn into acceptable targets for the military.

Even in that case, strikes against military targets must be proportionate—that is, they cannot cause an undue number of civilian casualties or damage to civilian property.

The concept of proportionality does not include comparing the number of civilian casualties on opposing sides; rather, it implies that the number of civilian deaths should be commensurate with the actual and tangible military advantage that is anticipated from that particular strike.

Which institutions can try alleged war crimes?

Local courts, in this case, those in Israel and the Palestinian territories, will hear cases pertaining to alleged war crimes first.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague is the only international court authorised to file charges if suspects are not prosecuted domestically.

The Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court, grants it the legal power to look into claims of crimes committed by citizens of its member states or on their territory when local authorities are "unwilling or unable" to do so.

What is the role of the ICC?

The permanent war crimes tribunal for the world, the International Criminal Court (ICC), was established in the Hague in 2002. It has jurisdiction over crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide committed by citizens of its 123 member nations or in those states.

Many of the world's superpowers, such as Egypt, China, Russia, India, and the United States, are not members. While Israel does not openly interact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and rejects its authority, the ICC accepts Palestine as a member state.

ICC prosecutors are currently looking into 17 cases, spanning from Sudan and Myanmar to Ukraine and Afghanistan, despite having small personnel and funding.

Since 2021, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been looking into claims of war crimes and crimes against humanity that may have been perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It hasn't released any warrants for arrest.