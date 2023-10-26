Christine McGuinness becomes SPEECHLESS as ex Paddy quits Channel 4 show for children

Christine McGuinness seemingly expressed her strong disapproval of her ex-husband, Paddy McGuinness, following his departure from a new Channel 4 series.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old Real Housewives of Cheshire star vented her frustration, calling out "some absolute nonsense" she had come across.

While she didn't explicitly reference Paddy, Christine conveyed her astonishment at the content she had encountered.

She said: 'Just hold on a minute.... Wow. I just read some absolute b*******. I mean, I'm like, yeah.

'Speechless, mindblown, not shocked, but I will just sit here and keep my dignified silence.'

Christine then shared a quote that read: 'Feels good to have your s*** together. Personally I wouldn't know but I bet it feels good'.

It comes after Paddy told how he was forced to take a week off filming Don't Look Down, a Stand Up To Cancer Challenge.

The presenter explained he had to take time off because he and Christine didn't have anyone to help out with their three children who all have autism.

He said: 'Unfortunately today I've got to go home and I might not be back for at least a week.

'Co-parenting… We've no one at all to help us with the kids.