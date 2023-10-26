Kate Middleton 'fails' to make desired impact with her fashion choices

file footage

Princess Kate’s latest fashion transformation stems from her desire to be “taken seriously” as a senior royal.



The mom-of-three has been making headlines after fans noted a shift in her wardrobe from her usual elegant dresses to perfectly tailored suits.

Speaking to Us Weekly, royal fashion expert Miranda Holder explained that the message behind the Princess’ looks is more related to business than fashion.

“Kate is saying, ‘Don’t focus so much on my clothes. I am here to do a role. I want to be taken seriously. I am treating this as a proper duty. I’m pledging my allegiance to these charities and causes. … I’m your future queen, and I’m doing the best I can,’” she told the outlet.

However, the royal expert noted Kate’s efforts have been rendered futile due to the public’s fixated interest in her fashion choices since she stepped into the royal fold.

“It’s not that successful, however, because whatever she wears, she looks fantastic, and we can discuss the color, the cut, the shoes, the handbag and the jewelry,” she shared.

After marrying Prince William in 2011, the Princess constantly made headlines for her regal appearances, featuring dresses adorned with dainty prints paired with girly headbands and wedges.

Holder noted that since taking charge of more royal duties across the years, Kate is “slightly directing us more to her causes and what she would like to get out there into the media.”