Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look ‘in love’ during family outing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were feeling all the love during their weekend family day out.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, were getting in the spooktober spirit with their children, as they were seen shopping for pumpkins at Tina’s Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks, California on Sunday, per Entertainment Tonight.

Videos shared online captured the lovestruck pair in a rare and special moment as they embraced each other with wide arms, gazing lovingly into each others’ eyes as their bodies swayed in unison.

The Good Will Hunting alum then gave his enamoured wife a peck on the nose, making her nearly melt in his arms as he hugged her tighter.

The lovebirds held a long embrace before the video cut off.

Those who were there to witness the magical moment told Entertainment Tonight that the Hollywood A-listers “looked very in love” as they kissed and embraced.

Onlookers noted that they were “walking around like any other family there,” and were both “very kind and friendly”.

In fact, J-Lo also took some time to interact with her fans, snapping a pictures with them.

“Jennifer was so nice and offered to take a picture with my daughter, [who] loves her,” an eyewitness told the outlet.

It was unclear which of Affleck and Lopez’s shared five step-children were present on the outing.



