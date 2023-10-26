Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ not of value to ‘The Crown’ creator

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ not of value to ‘The Crown’ creators

Prince Harry’s book Spare hasn’t bothered The Crown creator Peter Morgan.



Peter Morgan, the man behind the Emmy-winning Netflix documentary about the royal family, admitted that he hasn't read Prince Harry's contentious best-selling memoir, Spare.

“I’ve not read a word of it,” Morgan told Variety.

Adding, “Not that I wouldn’t be interested. But I didn’t want his voice to inhabit my thinking too much. I’ve got a lot of sympathy with him, a lot of sympathy. But I didn’t want to read his book.”

The popular television show has chronicled the life of the royal family since the early days of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

In fact, in more recent seasons, Princess Diana and Prince Charles (played by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively) were dramatized.

Harry and his brother, Prince William, will be the point of focus in the sixth and final season, which premieres in November.

Morgan insists that he did not read the controversial biography written by the prince, even though Harry appears on the show.

The memoir contains several shocking revelations, including the claims that Meghan Markle informed Kate Middleton that she had "baby brain" and that he got into a physical altercation with his brother.

Although Harry has acknowledged in the past that he watches The Crown and verifies the show's historical accounts while he does so, Morgan claimed that the two men had not spoken about it.

“I haven’t heard it from his lips,” Morgan revealed. “And I’ve never had the conversation with him about it.”